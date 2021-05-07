SEBRING — Including seven new COVID-19 cases at both Sebring High School and Hill-Gustat Middle School, there were 35 new virus cases in Highlands District schools in the latest weekly count from the Florida Department of Health.
Only four schools had no new virus cases for the week of April 18-24. Those schools with no new cases are: Fred Wild and Lake Placid elementary schools, Lake Placid Middle School and the Kindergarten Learning Center.
The seven cases at Sebring High were all students. The school has had a total of 97 COVID-19 cases from Sept. 6 — April 24, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
The seven cases at Hill-Gustat Middle School include six students and one unknown for a total of 65 cases.
Memorial Elementary School had three cases including two students and one teacher bringing its total to 22 and Avon Park Middle School had three student cases for a total of 47.
Lake Country Elementary School had two new virus cases – one student and one teacher – for a total of 17 cases.
Avon Park High School had two new student cases for a total of 63.
Park Elementary School had two new student cases bringing its total to eight.
Woodlawn Elementary School had one new student case and one new unknown case for a total 16.
The schools and other district areas with one new case for the week of April 18-24 are: Avon Elementary, Cracker Trail Elementary, Hospital/Homebound program, District Office, Lake Placid High, Sebring Middle School and Sun ‘N Lake Elementary schools.
South Florida State College had three new student cases for a total of 57 COVID-19 cases.
In the other Heartland school districts, DeSoto had four new cases and Glade had no new cases. Hardee County Schools had eight new cases including three at Hardee Senior High, which now has had a total of 119 cases. Hendry County Schools had nine new virus cases including three at Labelle High Schools, which has had a total of 79 cases. Okeechobee County Schools had 10 new cases including four at Okeechobee High School, which has had a total of 71 cases.