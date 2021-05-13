SEBRING — After a week with 35 new virus cases, the Highlands District had 25 new COVID-19 cases in the most recent weekly data from the Florida Department of Health.
There were 12 district schools that had one or more new cases in the week of April 25 — May 1.
Avon Park High and Avon Park Middle schools both had four new cases, which were all students, bringing their case total to 64 and 48, respectively from Sept. 6 — May 1.
Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School had three new cases, two students and one unknown, for a total of 15 cases.
Five schools had two new student cases each – Avon, Lake Country and Memorial elementary schools and Lake Placid and Sebring high schools. Sebring High School now has a total of 98 cases, while Lake Placid High School has a total of 46 virus cases.
Woodlawn Elementary School and Sebring and Hill-Gustat middle schools all had one new student case.
The Kindergarten Learning Center had one new case listed as “unknown.”
Cornerstone Christian Academy had one new student case for a total of six cases.
South Florida State College had one unknown case bringing its total to 58.
Around the Heartland, Okeechobee schools had the second highest number of new cases for the week of April 25 — May 1 with 12 including five at both Okeechobee High and Yearling Middle School.
DeSoto Schools had seven new cases including five at DeSoto High.
Hardee had five cases, Hendry three cases and Glades one new case.