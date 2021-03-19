SEBRING — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues a downward trend in county schools with 11 cases in district schools in the latest reported weekly count compared to 18 cases in the prior week.
There were only one or two new cases in seven School Board of Highlands County Schools in the week of Feb. 28 — March 6.
Both Avon Park Middle and Lake Country Elementary had two new virus cases in students, bringing Avon Park Middle’s total to 35 cases from Sept. 6 — March 6 and Lake Country’s total to 13 cases.
Avon Park High had two new cases — one student and one teacher — for a total of 48.
Lake Placid Middle had two new cases — one student and one unknown, which means it wasn’t identified as being in a student, teacher or staff member. The school’s total number of virus cases is 28.
Sebring High had one new case that is classified as unknown for a total of 59.
Sebring Middle and Sun ‘N Lake Elementary both had one new student case. Sebring Middle’s total is now 39 while Sun ‘N Lake Elementary has had 10 virus cases from Sept. 6 — March 6.
One private school in Highlands County had a new case — Cornerstone Christian Academy had one new student case for a total case count of five.
Across the Heartland districts the new case numbers were down with only one or two new cases at a few schools. But, DeSoto High had three new cases for a total of 78 and the Okeechobee District Office had two new COVID cases for a total of eight.
Glades County schools had no new cases for the week of Feb. 28 — March 6.
South Florida State College had no new cases.