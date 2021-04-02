SEBRING — The Highlands County School District had only four new COVID-19 cases in the latest reported week, according to the Florida Department of Health.
It was one case at four district schools for the week of March 14-20. The previous week there were five new cases.
There were 11 new cases for the week of Feb. 28 to March 6 and 18 new cases for the week ending Feb. 27.
Avon Park High School had one new student case for a total of 52. Lake Placid High School had one new student case bringing its total to 36 and Lake Placid Middle School had one new student case for a total of 29.
Memorial Elementary School had one new case listed as unknown for a total of 17.
Heartland Christian School had one new case bringing its total to 12.
Among the Heartland counties, Okeechobee County schools had the highest number of new cases for the week of March 14-20 with seven new cases among five schools.
The Hendry County School District had five new cases among three schools.
DeSoto County had three new cases, all at Memorial Elementary School, which has had a total of 34 COVID-19 cases.
Hardee County district schools only had one new case, at Hardee Senior High, which now has had a total of 105 cases.
The Glades School District has had at least three consecutive weeks with no new cases.