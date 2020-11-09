SEBRING — After one week of school in November, the School Board of Highlands County’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows a total 16 cases, including 2 staff members and 14 students.
Both Hill-Gustat Middle School and Lake Placid High have 3 students who have tested positive this month, according to the district’s Dashboard of cases.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the 3 positive student cases at Lake Placid High led to 23 quarantines. Two of the positive cases at Hill-Gustat Middle School led to 18 quarantines.
Hill-Gustat Middle also has one staff member cases this month.
Lake Country Elementary has positive cases in one staff member and two students and Memorial Elementary has two student cases of the coronavirus.
Four schools had one student virus case thus far in November: Cracker Trail and Lake Placid elementary schools, Sebring Middle and Avon Park High.
Coronavirus infections at Florida schools continue to rise rapidly, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health. There were 2,647 cases reported at K-12 schools and colleges and universities during the week of Oct. 25-31.
It’s the third week in which more than 2,000 cases were reported, and since Sept. 6 nearly 15,500 cases have been reported in schools.
Hendry School officials report that 250 students and 31 employees are under quarantine because of exposure to the coronavirus. The highest number, 65, was at Clewiston Elementary School.
The number of students and employees infected with the coronavirus continues to grow quickly in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
In Miami-Dade, the number of students and employees increased from 332 to 438 between Oct. 30 and Nov. 4. In Broward in the same span, the number of cases went from 150 to 249.
The Lee County School District closed an elementary classroom in a Cape Coral because of the coronavirus. It’s the fourth in the district to be shuttered while students and the teacher are in a 14-day quarantine. Students will attend classes remotely.
Twenty people have been quarantined after a student at an eastern Manatee County elementary school contracted the coronavirus. As of Nov. 4, the district has reported 202 positive coronavirus cases resulting in the quarantining of 2,088 people since schools reopened Aug. 17.