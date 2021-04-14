SEBRING — The latest weekly count shows 20 new COVID-19 cases in Highlands County schools after the number of new cases had dropped to only four in the weekly count two weeks ago.
The latest numbers, from the Florida Department of Health, are for the week of March 28 through April 3, which showed new cases at 10 district schools.
Sebring High School had seven new cases, six students and one unknown, for a total of 73 from Sept. 6 through April 3.
Sebring Middle School had five new virus cases, four students and one unknown, for a total of 45.
Cracker Trail Elementary School had one new case in a teacher, bringing its total to 22.
Lake Placid High School had one new unknown case for a total of 39.
The following schools had one new student case: Avon Park High, Avon Park Middle, Hill-Gustat Middle, Lake Placid Elementary, Lake Placid Middle and Woodlawn Elementary.
Around the Heartland, the Okeechobee School District had nine new virus cases, while the other districts had very low numbers of new cases: DeSoto — five, Hardee — three, Hendry — one and Glades — no new cases.
South Florida State College had one new student case for a total of 50 cases from Sept. 6 through April 3.