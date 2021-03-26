SEBRING — The number of new COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff in Highlands County schools has dropped significantly in the latest weekly count from the Florida Department of Health.
There was only a total of five new cases in Highlands district schools for the week of March 7-13. All the new cases were at elementary schools.
In the previous week, Feb. 28 to March 6, there were 11 news cases in district schools, which was down from the 18 new cases in the week ending Feb. 27.
Cracker Trail Elementary School had two new cases – one student and one unknown – for a total of 19 cases from Sept. 6 to March 13.
Avon Elementary School had one case for a total of 8.
There were no new cases reported at South Florida State College.
DeSoto County district schools, with a smaller enrollment than Highlands, had 10 new cases, which is double the number in Highlands.
In DeSoto, West Elementary School had five new virus cases bringing the total to 38, DeSoto Middle School had three new cases for a total of 41 and Memorial Elementary School (also in DeSoto) had two new cases for a total of 31.
Glades County district schools had no new cases, while both Hendry and and Hardee district schools had five news cases.