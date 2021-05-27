SEBRING — The number of new school COVID-19 cases has dropped significantly in two weeks, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health.
For the most recent week with data, May 9-15, Highlands District Schools had nine cases at seven schools and hospital/homebound. For the week of April 25 — May 1, there were 25 cases at 12 schools.
There was no report for the week of May 2-8.
For the week of April 18-24, there were 35 new virus cases with only four schools reporting no new cases that week.
Memorial Elementary had two cases, both in students in the May 9-15 report, for a total of 27 cases from Sept. 6 — May 15.
The Highlands District Schools with one new case are: Avon Park High, Lake Country Elementary, Lake Placid Elementary, Lake Placid Middle, Memorial Elementary, Sebring High School and Sebring Middle School and hospital/homebound.
The Highlands schools with the most cases from Sept. 6 — May 15 are Sebring High School with 100, Avon Park High School with 68 and Hill-Gustat Middle School with 65.
South Florida State College had one new student COVID case for a total of 59.
Around the Heartland, Hardee County schools had the most new cases (10) for the week of May 9 -May 15, including six cases at Zolfo Springs Elementary.
Hendry County had two new cases, both DeSoto and Okeechobee counties had one new case and Glades County schools had no new cases.