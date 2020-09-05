SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County reports that three schools had a student who tested positive for the coronavirus since last week’s update on the virus cases.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge provided Highlands News-Sun with an update on COVID-19 cases and quarantines affecting the district’s schools.
He stated there was one case at Lake Placid High with a student, which prompted the quarantine of six students.
There was one case at Sebring High with a student where nine students were quarantined.
There was one case at Memorial Elementary with a student, Lethbridge said. No students had to be quarantined as the student was not at school.
“We are working on a system that we will share this information on our webpage,” he said.
As a reminder for parents, if your student is being tested for COVID-19 and waiting for test results, do not send your child to school, Lethbridge stressed.
There was another meeting with the medical task force on Aug. 31 with representatives from the Health Department, Advent Health, Highlands Regional Medical Center, Highlands Urgent Care (the district’s medical provider) and many local pediatricians.
“We reviewed our current data and discussed future steps,” Lethbridge said. “We are extremely blessed to have formed the partnerships in this work.
“From medical advice and guidance to sharing best practices, it allows a safe and open forum for ideas to be shared and help form policy. It also gives us a chance for all of the organizations to get on the same page.”
The medical task force’s next meeting is scheduled at 8:30 a.m., Oct. 2, as we continue this important work, he said.