HIGHLANDS COUNTY — In an effort to balance the needs of the community with the needs of students, faculty and the general public, schools will be closing their doors to walk-in traffic beginning this week. In order to make sure everyone is safe and that all safety precautions are met, the following changes will take effect:
- The School Board of Highlands County district office, as well as all school offices, will be closed to walk-in traffic effective immediately. Both the district and school offices will maintain normal business hours and do business over the phone or through email during this time. No appointment is needed to pick up material packets.
- Walker Memorial Academy will be closed to the public and no one allowed on campus beginning today, March 31. Faculty and students/parents can stay in contact through email, texts and Zoom.