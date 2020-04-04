SEBRING — Governor Ron DeSantis’ Safer at Home order will not affect the School Board of Highlands County’s current instructional model nor the no-cost meal distribution, but school offices and the district office will be closed to walk-ins.
The district reported it has received questions about the impact of Safer at Home on its schools.
Education is an essential service and as such the implementation of the Instructional Continuity Plan will continue, the district announced.
The district will continue with its learn-at-home instructional model, no-cost meal distribution and Chromebook repair/exchange arrangement.
No-cost meals are served at each school campus weekdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. via drive-through or walk-up service. Meals are free to any children 18 and under.
Chromebooks having technical issues can be repaired/exchanged from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring high schools and Hill-Gustat Middle school, but call ahead.
The district will continue to open its campuses daily during normal hours to provide WiFi to students. Students should remain in vehicles and should not congregate. Carpooling is not encouraged in order to comply with CDC guidelines for social distancing.
The District Office and school offices are closed to walk-ins.
The district office and all school offices will be open to the public by appointment only.
Outside calls to schools or the district office will be answered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
Students and families do not need an appointment to pick up material packets, according to the district’s announcement.
Avon Park High Principal Danielle Erwin said between the students and the school’s staff it has been an “amazing” effort to implement online instruction and learning.
“They [teachers] have gone out of their comfort zone and totally created an online classroom ... in less than seven days,” she said. The students started checking in and turning in assignments even before school started on Monday.
“It is just nice to know the heart the teachers have for our students, to see that and the importance of education to our kids and our community,” Erwin said.
There have been some issues with technology, but a lot of that has been with the ability to get good signals because of everybody being online at the same time, she said. So they are suggesting if there are multiple students in a home to consider staggering their online time.
It has been great to see the parents and teachers communicating and the community members and churches calling saying they are praying for the school at this time, Erwin said. Teachers are helping each other and helping those who might not be as computer savvy.
“It’s a community that has come together and is really supporting each other,” she said.