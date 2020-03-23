SOAVE, Italy — Italy, Iran and the United States reported soaring new death tolls as the coronavirus pandemic marched relentlessly across the globe Sunday, prompting a scramble in hard-hit regions to set up more hospital beds and replenish the dwindling medical supplies needed to keep health workers safe.
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte went on live TV to announce that he was tightening the country’s lockdown and shutting down all production facilities except those providing essential goods and services.
‘’We are facing the most serious crisis that the country has experienced since World War II,’’ Conte told Italians during a broadcast at midnight.
As bodies piled up in Italian hospitals, morgues and churches, and as medical workers pleaded for more help, there was no sign that Italy was yet taming its arc of contagion. Italy now has 53,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,825 deaths — more than all of China, where the virus first emerged late last year.
The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert said he remains hopeful the U.S. is not on the same trajectory as Italy in the coronavirus struggle.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” the stringent measures being put in place in the U.S., including travel restrictions, the closing of schools and many businesses and other social distancing, will go “a long way.”
New York City’s mayor told people at the epicenter of the U.S. pandemic that it’s only going to get worse.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that his city is in desperate need of ventilators and other medical supplies and staff, and lambasted the White House as non-responsive. He said he had asked “repeatedly” for the U.S. military to mobilize, and had heard nothing back.
Several U.S. states have ordered residents to stay indoors. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the government was “literally scouring the globe looking for medical supplies.” Health care workers from Oklahoma City to Minneapolis sought donations of protective equipment. Staff at a Detroit hospital began creating homemade face masks for workers.
Nationwide, there were at least 26,747 cases and 374 deaths as the U.S. overtook Germany as the country with the fourth-highest number of cases. At least 38 people tested positive at New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex — more than half of them inmates. Another inmate became the first in the U.S. to test positive in a federal jail.
During his weekly Sunday blessing, Pope Francis urged all Christians to join in reciting the ‘’Our Father’’ prayer on Wednesday at noon. ‘’To the virus pandemic, we want to respond with the universality of prayer, of compassion, of tenderness,’’ the pope said.
Francis, who began streaming his audiences online earlier this month due to virus concerns, said he would also lead a global blessing to an empty St. Peter’s Square on Friday. The ‘’Urbi et Orbi,’’ blessing is normally reserved for Christmas Day and Easter.
In Britain, staff at some hospitals have complained about shortages of ventilators and protective equipment like face masks, safety glasses, gloves and protective suits.
Almost 4,000 medical workers signed a letter to the Sunday Times warning that doctors and nurses in the National Health Service would die if they did not receive better equipment and said they felt like “cannon fodder.”
“NHS staff are putting their lives on the line every day they turn up to work. The reality is that many of us will get sick. Doctors are all too aware of the possibility that they will lose colleagues, as has happened in outbreaks around the world,” the letter said.
The Chinese city of Wuhan — where the global pandemic was first detected and the first city to be locked down — went a fourth consecutive day on Sunday without reporting any new or suspected cases. Wuhan must go 14 straight days without a new case in order for draconian travel restrictions to be lifted, but a special train brought in more than 1,000 car factory employees for the first time since the outbreak.
Parks and other public gathering places were reopening in China as people return to work and businesses resumed. However, the country has placed increasing restrictions on those coming from overseas.
All arrivals to Beijing from abroad must be quarantine themselves for two weeks in a hotel at their own expense. And beginning Monday, flights into the capital will be diverted to airports in other cities, where passengers will have to pass a health inspection.