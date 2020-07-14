SEBRING — Parents planning to have their kids take school from home via the internet may want to seize the screen at lunch today.
A webinar at 12 p.m. called “Coping With Screens: What Parents Need to Know about Technology and Mental Health” will examine what connections digital media and “screen time” have to anxiety, depression, addiction, social well-being and connectedness — especially during a pandemic when many children have stayed indoors to avoid possible infection by having less contact with others.
It’s an especially poignant dilemma for parents in Highlands County, said Aisha Alayande, Heartland Core Wellness executive director of the Drug Free Highlands Coalition (DFH). She said one of the takeaway points from a recent panel discussion at the DFH office was that Highlands County is a family-oriented community with limited screen time.
“In my home, we have six girls here, three of them in school,” Alayande said. “I have definitely seen their temperaments have changed because of the [amount] of screen time.”
There have been discussions in her household as well as in a group of parent friends, she said, on how to set guidelines for kids and time with the screens.
“Imagine what other parents are going through if I’ve having a challenge with my 12-year-old,” Alayande said. “Our community, it seems, is more used to shutting the TV off.”
In a month, parents who have opted for remote learning or Highlands Virtual School will find their children spending long hours in front of computer screens, not to play games or livestream movies, but to learn.
Meanwhile, the panel discussion — moderated by Dr. Paul Mitrani, clinical director of the Child Mind Institute and a child/adolescent psychiatrist — will discuss the phenomenon of screen time and its effects on children, as well as concerns from parents, whether the child is withdrawing into video games, placing importance on social media reactions or comments or just experiencing a change in behavior overall.
Panelists will include Sarah E. Domoff, Ph.D. clinical child psychologist and director of the Family Health Lab at Central Michigan University; Dr. Tracy Asamoah, child and adolescent psychiatrist and life coach; and Elizabeth Dexter-Mazza, doctorate of psychology, clinical Psychologist and president, Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) in Schools LLC.
They will discuss what science has to say about digital media and its relation to anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and addiction, as well as social well-being and connectedness, according to the webinar online signup page. The workshop will provide parents, families and practitioners with evidence-based, practical advice about how to help children, teens, and families cope with our digital lives this summer and beyond.
To sign up for the free webinar, visit “Drug Free Highlands” on Facebook and click the link from Sunday’s post about “screentime.”