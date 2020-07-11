SEBRING — The closure of the Sebring Bank of America branch at 4215 Sebring Parkway is part of the financial institution’s temporary branch closures due to COVID-19.
Matthew Daily, Bank of America media relations spokesman for the Southeast, said the temporary closure of bank branches in Florida is due to either “low foot traffic” in a particular location, which is probably not the case in Sebring, or insufficient staffing to staff a particular branch full time.
“The closures are just temporary related to the health crisis and we working to get them back open as quickly as we can,” he said. “As the conditions change and we are able to open back up then we will as soon as possible.
“We are recommending that folks check the bankofamerica.com website or their mobile app has a branch locator so you can type in your zip code and show you what is available and the operating hours of the nearby locations.”
Highlands News-Sun asked what is causing staffing shortages?
Daily replied it could be a myriad of reasons: It could be that they are not well or have a family member they are taking care of, or it could be that they have been moved to another branch to help another location.
It doesn’t necessarily imply that somebody at that branch was sick, he added.
The temporary branch closures are reviewed on a day-by-day basis and the decisions to reopen are based on what is happening in each community, Daily said.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said recently, “We are focusing our resources on the number one priority — looking after people.”
Bank of America will continue to devote all necessary resources to help ensure your personal safety, while maintaining all of the services you count on, Moynihan said. “And as new developments emerge, we will share information with you about how we continue to operate safely and effectively and assist all our clients.”