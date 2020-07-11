SEBRING — The City of Sebring has continued its temporary suspension of collection action for unpaid utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Sebring suspended all collections activity for all water and sewer customers. With this suspension, no utilities customer has been charged a late payment penalty or has experienced an interruption of service due to nonpayment, according to the July 7 City Council agenda.
As of June 24, the number of utility customers with a past due balance is 522. The total amount in arrears is $47,482.34.
At such time council deems it is appropriate to resume normal collection activity, staff would recommend granting “requesting customers” a payment plan, the agenda states. A payment plan will provide customers with an account in arrears a structured plan to assist in bringing their account to a current status.
Staff requested council’s approval for flexibility in structuring payment plans on a case-by-case basis.
Depending on the amount of arrears and ability to pay, payment plans could range in time between three and 12 months. Waiving the late payment plan should also provide some additional financial assistance.