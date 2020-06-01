SEBRING — The ladies of the Sebring Moose Lodge 2259, on U.S. 98, handed out free masks and gloves with a drive-thru event Saturday as the lodge remains closed for normal activities due to COVID-19.
Lynda Andrews said they are trying to help the community.
“I go out and see a lot of people who don’t have masks and don’t have gloves,” she said. “I think we need to do this for the community, more than anything.”
They got the materials together and the ladies of the Moose cut the material and seamstress Peg Sawyer put the masks together, which was a big help, Andrews said.
The ladies were set up near the front door of the lodge where they handed out the masks and gloves as motorists drove up.
They had 300 sets of masks with gloves to giveaway.