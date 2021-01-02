SEBRING — It’s winter break at the schools, but testing results showed new cases last week of COVID-19 in district schools and one private school in Highlands County, according to Florida Department of Health.
Overall the Highlands School District had 13 new virus cases reported the week of Dec. 20-26.
Sebring Middle School had the most new cases with five, which were all students.
Sebring High School had three new virus cases all being students.
Fred Wild Elementary School also had three new coronavirus cases including two students and one listed as unknown.
Lake Placid Middle School had one student and Avon Park Middle School had one teacher with a new virus case last week.
Heartland Christian School had one new case that was listed as unknown by the Florida Department of Health.
South Florida State College had no new reported cases, according the FDH report.
Heartland area schools with significant numbers of new cases last week include DeSoto High with seven including six students and one teacher for a total, from Sept. 6 through Dec. 26, of 27 cases.
Labelle High in Hendry County had three new cases, all students, for a total of 37.
Hardee Senior High had two new student cases for a a total of 55.
The DeSoto County District Office had one new case for a total of 10.
Statewide, Columbia High School had 14 new cases last week for a total of 65 and a high school in St. Johns County had 13 new reported case for a total of 90.
According to the Florida Department of Health, information reflected in the school report is collected by county health departments through state epidemiological investigations and represents the best, most accurate data available.
All positive and negative test results come directly from the CLIA-certified laboratories where the tests are performed. The school report utilizes the same surveillance data as the others available via FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov.
The school report includes students and faculty who are learning from home and teleworking.
The DOH notes that it has seen low secondary transmission rates in schools across the state; viral transmission seems to occur almost entirely outside school campuses.
When the department receives information regarding a confirmed case of COVID-19 associated with a school, the county health department works hand-in-hand with the school district to ensure exposed individuals limit further spread of the disease by isolating.