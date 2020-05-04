SEBRING — The City of Sebring has reopened its parks after the closure prompted by the precautions that were put in place due to COVID-19.
The announcement from the City of Sebring stated, subsequent to the action being taken by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the City of Sebring is pleased to announce the opening of its Parks and Recreational facilities by close of business on Friday (May 1).
The message to the public is to observe CDC social distancing guidelines to include not gathering in groups greater than 10.
The City of Sebring advised there are two exceptions to the opening of the parks.
Charley Brown Park playground is closed for renovations, which includes the sand base being replaced with mulch.
Also, one of the baseball fields at the Max Long Complex has recently been sodded and will reopen when the sod has had a chance to establish.
Concerning state parks, Gov. DeSantis on Friday said Floridians want to return to the workforce and added state parks to what will be allowed to reopen Monday in the first phase of trying to recover economically from the coronavirus pandemic.
“If it’s not risky to go to a park, you should be able to go to a park. If it’s not risky for you to walk 18 holes, then do it,” DeSantis said while at Little Talbot Island State Park in Duval County.
Highlands Hammock State Park was not on the list of 80 parks that can open in some capacity today.
Beginning today, Lake June-in-Winter Scrub Preserve State Park is open for day use, 8 a.m. to sunset.