SEBRING — It was swearing into office by drive-through Wednesday morning for five Sebring elected officials who were practicing the social distancing precautions due to the coronavirus outbreak.
City Council President Tom Dettman said, “In lieu of the traditional ‘swearing in ceremony’ for elected officials that the City of Sebring has done for over 100 years, out of an abundance of caution considering the coronavirus emergency, we have opted to take our oaths of office individually in the form of a ‘drive thru’ in the City Hall parking lot.
“This is required by our City Charter and must be accomplished today (Wednesday).”
They didn’t actually use the City Hall drive-through window; City Clerk Kathy Haley administered the oath in the City Hall parking lot. Mayor John Shoop administered the oath to Haley.
The swearing-in schedule had Councilman Mark Stewart first at 8:30 a.m. followed by Shoop at 9 a.m., Haley at 9:10 a.m., Councilman Lenard Carlisle at 9:30 a.m. and Dettman at 10 a.m.
Dettman took the oath seated in his red convertible.
As he was leaving City Hall, Carlisle commented this is probably the only time a Sebring City Council member has taken the oath in a convertible.
Haley said that is true for at least the past 30 years.
All of those sworn into office are continuing in office in new three-year terms.
Due to the current health concerns, the City Hall lobby is closed to the public. A notice at City Hall states to call 863-471-5100 for administration or finance and for the Building Department to call 863-471-5102.
Tim Blackman stopped by City Hall Wednesday morning to go to the Building Department only to notice it is closed to the public.
“There have been tough times in business, but nothing like this, but we will get through it,” Blackman said.
The regularly scheduled City Council meeting for April 7 has been canceled.
The next council meeting is scheduled for April 21, but City Administrator Scott Noethlich said it is not known for sure if that meeting will occur.
“If we do have it, we will be having it in some sort of telephonic format and we hope to have video as well,” he said. “We are looking into a couple of possible solutions to enable us to do that.”