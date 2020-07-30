SEBRING — After a record 186 deaths on Monday, the Tuesday count of 216 for those who passed due to COVID-19 in Florida set another record.
Highlands County had another death in the latest report from the Florida Department of Health for a total of 25 who have passed due to COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.
Highlands had 12 new cases for a total of 1,115 cases. It was the first day with a daily increase below 15 since July 9.
Statewide there has been 451,423 cases, an increase of 9,446 cases from the Monday count, and a total of 6,333 deaths.
After a one day dip below 1,000 new cases, Broward once again had a four-digit increase with 1,329 new cases.
Counties with a three-digit increase in COVID-19 cases are: Bay — 103, Collier — 107, Dade — 2,801, Duval — 261, Escambia — 161, Hillsborough — 442, Jackson — 246, Lee — 162, Marion — 379, Orange — 374, Osceola — 159, Palm Beach — 574, Pasco — 108, Pinellas — 260, Polk — 162, Santa Rosa — 184 and Volusia — 100.
Broward and the counties with three-digit increases accounted for 7,912 of the state’s total of new cases Tuesday.
Testing data shows that, in Florida, 3.53 million have been tested with 12.78% being positive.
In Highlands County, 14,449 have been tested with 7.7% being positive.
Glades County continues to lead the state with a positive rate of 36.2% with 1,078 tested.
Nationwide, there has been 4,387,414 cases with 149,873 deaths.
Worldwide, there has been 16,824,259 cases with 662,081 deaths.