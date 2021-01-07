TALLAHASSEE — Senate committee chairs and vice chairs will get a refresher on security protocols and procedures as the first 2021 legislative committee weeks get underway on Monday. Senate Sergeant Damien Kelly will lead the private briefing that has become a standard review, Senate spokeswoman Katie Betta told The News Service of Florida on Wednesday.
“The briefing was not spurred by any specific event or threat, rather it is more of a refresher for returning Senators and an orientation for new Senators on the security protocols within the Senate,” Betta said in an email.
State lawmakers will be returning to the Capitol next week with a series of COVID-19 protocols for upcoming committee meetings in advance of the legislative session, which begins March 2.
For Senate meetings, there will be an off-site area – the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center – where the public can view and participate in meetings amid the pandemic. The center, separated from the Capitol by the Florida Supreme Court building and the Museum of Florida History, is home to Florida State University basketball teams.
The House, in planning to limit attendance, intends to use an online registration system for people who want to provide “substantive testimony” and for the press, according to protocols released by House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, last month.
Seating in committee rooms will be available on a “first-come, first-served basis.” Expanded seating capacity for “on-site virtual testimony” will be available “on certain issues of great public significance and when scheduling allows.”