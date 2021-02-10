SEBRING — With the rollout of a new statewide registration service and the start of second-dose vaccinations among the general public, some have had troubles.
Seniors who spoke with the Highlands News-Sun have said they waited weeks to hear back from anyone on whether or not they were registered and actually in line for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Some did manage to contact county officials and determine that they were, in fact, registered and in line for a dose, but only after weeks of trying to get information out of the county’s registration hotline — which was set up to register people for their first does, not answer questions about appointments or the second doses.
Allan and Geraldine Azary, both in their 70s, each used a separate laptop computer to access the county registration portal as soon as it opened on Jan. 4. He got through, but she couldn’t.
Allan Azary said he was anxious about it, given both heart and lung problems he’s had.
The following week, Geraldine got through, but they didn’t receive registration numbers. A month later, they had still heard nothing as the statewide website was rolled out. County officials stated that anyone who was already on the list would get transferred to the state-managed site.
The Azarys just didn’t know if that included them. They had called the county hotline, but it was set up for registrations only.
Last Friday, they got in touch with county officials directly, who followed up and told the couple they were both on the list.
Patricia Mancuso of Lake Placid said she signed up right away on Jan. 4 and was one of the lucky few who got an appointment for the first day of vaccinations, Jan. 5, at Lakeshore Mall’s southern entrances on the east and west sides of the former Kmart.
Crowds of people showed up without appointments, thinking they were scheduled because they had received registration numbers.
“It was an absolute zoo,” Mancuso said. “The parking lot was packed. Half the people there had no appointments. There was a line all the way around [the mall], toward the post office.”
Mancuso arrived at 11:50 a.m. for a noon appointment, and waited two hours and 20 minutes, she said. She got the vaccine, but saw no social distancing within the line.
Since then, the Highlands County Point of Distribution (POD) has moved to the 60,000-square-foot former JCPenney store, which had several entrance/exit options, more parking immediately outside it and more room inside to spread out the line and the waiting area.
Since then, also, the vaccine allocations to the county POD have increased from 300-500 per week to more than 1,500 per week. Questions still persist on how many vaccinations are taking place, with Florida Department of Health records not always or immediately reflecting those put out daily by the county.
Social media commentary under county-posted notices of upcoming vaccination supplies and where to register, have run the gamut from concerns over the sign-up process to the effectiveness of the vaccine given delays in second doses.
County officials have repeatedly stated that while people need to wait 28 days between doses, the vaccine is still effective if they don’t get their second dose immediately on or after that 28th day.
On Jan. 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) modified the recommendation for dosing and said people could receive their second dose of Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine up to six weeks after the first dose, if the 28-day dosing recommendation could not be met.
“The second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible,” the CDC wrote on its site. “However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.”
Last Friday, Mancuso received a call to schedule her second dose of vaccine for Saturday morning.
“My husband received the same phone call and has the same time slot scheduled,” Mancuso said. “I guess the system does work.”
She said she was very happy to have received the call, even though they selected to receive email notification when they registered — not phone calls — and had been checking email 10 times per day to make sure they didn’t miss it.
“It went very well,” Mancuso said Tuesday. “We were in and out, including our 15-minute wait to make sure we had no interactions, in 45 minutes.
“They were very well organized,” she said. “Everyone was pleased.”
However, she has a friend still waiting on an appointment for a first shot.
“This is going back to Jan. 11,” Mancuso said “It has been a month.”