SEBRING — The vast majority of high school seniors, who responded to Superintendent Brenda Longshore’s survey, do not want a virtual graduation ceremony.
Due to the current COVID-19 social distancing measures some school districts in Florida have planned virtual graduations while others are looking to postpone the event until summer.
Longshore said Wednesday, “The students have spoken loudly that they want a face-to-face traditional graduation.”
Less than 9% approved of having a virtual ceremony, she said.
In the questionnaire that went to seniors, they were asked if holding the graduation in a sports field to maintain social distancing should be considered.
A very large percentage said they would be glad to have it in a sports field, Longshore said. Among those surveyed, 93% answered “yes” to a sports field if that was an option.
Maintaining social distance with a large number of family members and guests would be the issue with having the ceremonies in an auditorium environment, she said.
Governor Ron DeSantis’ Wednesday announcement on the state’s reopening plans will likely affect the district’s discussions on where and when to hold the graduation ceremonies.
“We will see if the governor makes some decisions today and begins to roll out some more directives,” Longshore said. There will be another meeting before making a decision on how to handle graduation.
Longshore will meet today with the high school principals, senior class sponsors, senior class presidents and the superintendent’s student council.
Some districts, including Leon and Sumter, are having “drive-in” graduations.
The Leon County graduations will be held May 26-28 with seniors and family members parking at a civic center, facing two large movie screens and tuning into a radio station to listen to “Pomp and Circumstance.” Class presidents, valedictorians and salutatorians will give speeches, and a photo of each graduating senior will be shown on the screens as their names are announced.
Graduations will also be live-streamed for those who can’t attend, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.