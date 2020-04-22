SEBIRNG — A seventh COVID-19 death in Highlands County has been confirmed by the Florida Department of Health with the county’s positive cases now totaling 71.
The fist virus death in Highlands, which was reported March 24, was a 78-year-old female who had traveled to the Caribbean and traveled within Florida. The latest deaths, which were not travel related, were counted April 9, a 59-year-old male and April 11, a 61 year-old female.
There have been a total of 26 hospitalizations in Highlands due to the virus outbreak.
The Highlands cases, 37 male and 33 female, have an age range of 0 to 85 with a median age of 59.
Highlands had one new case on Monday and no new cases on Sunday. The one new case was a 59-year-old male who had contact with a person with a confirmed case of the virus.
Statewide, of those who tested positive, 3% have died. In Highlands County, of those who have tested positive, 10% have died.
Miami-Dade County has the highest numbers in the state with 9,840 cases (median age of 49) and 227 deaths, but the county’s virus death rate compared to its number of cases is only 2.3%
Polk County has had five times as many cases as Highlands with 351, but only twice as many deaths with 14. The median age for the Polk cases is 54.
As noted in an earlier report, Martin County has a very low death rate attributed to the virus. Currently Martin has had only 4 deaths from a total of 156 cases with a median age of 58.
Hendry County, with 44 cases, has had only one death. The median age of those with COVD-19 in Hendry County is 46.
Alachua County with 223 cases has had no deaths. The median age of the Alachua cases is 45.
Statewide there have been 27,495 total cases, 4,063 hospitalizations and 839 deaths.
In the United States, there have been 804,194 cases and 43,200 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 2,531,804 cases and 174,336 deaths.