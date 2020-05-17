AVON PARK — South Florida State College will be reopening all of its campus locations to the public on Monday, May 18.
Most staff members had been working off campus due to the COVID-19 precautions, but now all staff members will be reporting to work at their regularly assigned campus location.
In a message to staff, SFSC President Thomas Leitzel said, safety precautions will be followed and there will be additional safety protocols in place in offices that have direct contact with students to protect employees.
AA classes will remain online for the remainder of the summer terms. Applied Sciences and Health Sciences classes may resume instruction that was delayed from the spring term.
Students in workforce programs will also be contacted to inform them of the reopening schedule.
Workforce class schedules may be staggered and class sizes will follow safe social distancing with class capacities operating at 10 or fewer persons, according to Leitzel.
Kelly’s (cafeteria) on the Highlands Campus will open for business on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Patrons may eat inside the Johnston Student Center as long as capacity does not exceed 25%. Patrons must adhere to safe social distancing while inside this facility.
College officials continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and a decision regarding classes for the fall will be forthcoming following various meetings and discussions with key individuals, including representatives from the SFSC Faculty Council, according to Leitzel.