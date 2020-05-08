AVON PARK — South Florida State College’s campuses will remain closed to the public through May 15, but plans call for staff to return to their regular assignment on May 18.
In a staff update, SFSC President Thomas Leitzel said in the meantime, employees will continue to work remotely or on their respective campus as needed.
“SFSC faculty has demonstrated both their willingness and ability to deliver fully online courses, and we may need to do this again,” he said.
Leitzel noted that online learning does not lend itself easily to experiential learning, including clinical instruction, shops/labs, and applied research, so every effort should be made to integrate these face-to-face experiences into the curriculum, but doing so in a manner that respects the college’s commitment to the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff while maintaining academic standards.
“To achieve this goal of offering in-person experiential learning, we will need to follow closely the public health guidelines designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections and protect individuals who are at a greater risk of contracting this virus,” he said.
While the college is planning to deliver in-person, face-to-face learning in the fall, there is a possibility that this may not be feasible, Leitzel said. He encouraged faculty to use any available time now to prepare for the possibility of teaching online in the fall as a backup plan.
During the past month, the college has realized some major financial savings by closing buildings, reducing substantially the air conditioning, and moving toward our energy-saving schedules, Leitzel noted. The college has limited non-essential expenses and only filled vacant positions that are deemed critical.
The college expects there will be a need to consider budget cuts in the 2021 fiscal year, he said.
“We are extremely grateful for the financial assistance received from the federal government through the CARES Act,” he said.
SFSC received a little over $2 million. Half of this amount must be used for direct student support, and the balance will be used primarily to address current expenses incurred through the COVID-19 crisis.