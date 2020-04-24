AVON PARK — As South Florida State College finishes the spring term with online classes on May 4 due to the COVID-19 precautions, the summer term will be starting with online classes.
All Associate in Arts and General Education classes that are scheduled to begin in May or June (eight weeks, 10 weeks, or Summer A only) will be offered completely in an online format during that time, according to SFSC.
South Florida State College’s summer term begins on May 6. The full 12-week summer term is from May 6 through July 30.
In addition, students have the option of registering for courses during two six-week flex sessions. Summer A begins on May 6 and ends on June 17 and Summer B begins on June 18 and ends on July 30.
There are Associate in Arts or General Education courses offered during the summer. These courses that begin in May will be offered completely in an online format.
All workforce Applied Sciences and Technologies and Health Science courses that begin in May will also be offered fully online.
All General Education faculty are working remotely at this time.
If the governor lifts the stay-at-home order, the Applied Sciences and Technologies and Health Science courses will resume face-to-face instruction as appropriate using the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, according to SFSC.
A decision will be made at a later date regarding classes that begin in June (Summer B).
Registration for summer and fall 2020 is open. The schedule of course offerings can be found at bit.ly/sfscregister2020.
The April 29 meeting of the SFSC Board of Trustees has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The board is next scheduled for a May 27 budget workshop and a May 27 board meeting.