SEBRING — As part of its ongoing efforts to help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 and protect public safety, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will temporarily close public access for recreation to several District-managed properties, effective immediately.
The District is following the guidance of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to minimize activities that result in the gathering of large groups of people. The District-managed properties that have been closed to public access to protect public safety include Hickory Hammock Wildlife Management Area and the Kissimmee River Public Use Area, both in Highlands County.
Updates about other SFWMD-managed properties will be announced to the public as they develop.
SFWMD continues to coordinate with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to respond to COVID-19. For questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, visit FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19 or contact the Department of Health’s 24/7 COVID-19 Call Center by calling 866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov.