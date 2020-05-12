The ceremony for the reopening of the Disneyland theme park is held in Shanghai Monday, May 11, 2020. Visits will be limited initially and must be booked in advance, and the company said it will increase cleaning and require social distancing in lines for the various attractions. With warmer weather and new coronavirus cases and deaths falling to near-zero, China has been reopening tourist sites such as the Great Wall and the Forbidden City palace complex in Beijing.(AP Photo/Sam McNeil)