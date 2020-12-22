LAKE PLACID — Sharing and Caring has been put on by Eddie Mae Henderson and her family for over 40 years. Despite the pandemic, and possibly because of it, Henderson knew the annual Christmas Day dinners would be needed more than ever.
The Christmas dinners will still take place but it will look a little different from previous years. Typically, Henderson and the volunteers prepare 1,000 meals. The need this year could potentially be greater. Sharing and Caring will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge #282, 103 N. Main Ave. However, the dinners will be handed out drive-thru style.
Henderson said Sunday she is still in need of desserts, side dishes and toys. In addition, she needs take-out Styrofoam plates, the kind with separate chambers for food that have lids that close. Henderson also needs volunteers to help cook and plate dinners.
Henderson said she has not received many calls for delivery, but said some volunteers would be nice to have in case calls come in last minute. Volunteers should be at Placid Lodge at 9 a.m.
Anyone with donations can drop the items off at the lodge or at Henderson’s home at 146 Zion St. in Lake Placid. Monetary donations can be sent to P.O. Box 1494, Lake Placid, FL 33862. Make checks payable to Eddie Mae Henderson.
Santa will travel from the North Pole to participate in Sharing and Caring. Because of COVID-19, Santa won’t have kids on his lap but will spread cheer with a merry “Ho, Ho, Ho” and wave to kids and the young at heart.