SEBRING — Should Gov. Ron DeSantis “shut down” all of Florida to cease the spread of the novel coronavirus, or would his current executive orders to limit face-to-face interactions be sufficient?
That debate has raged in Tallahassee and in the Heartland, in public meetings and on social media.
DeSantis has encouraged Floridians to practice “social distancing” and senior citizens to stay at home while shutting down bars and restaurants and cutting off visitation at nursing homes and prisons.
“Senior citizens” are considered those 65 or older, especially those over 80 who may have serious health problems.
The News Service of Florida reports that DeSantis declined this week to take a more hardline approach, citing concerns about the effects on the state economy.
He has left specific decisions to local officials, whose responses have ranged from keeping open beaches and parks to issuing stay-at-home orders.
On Tuesday, the Highlands County Board of County Commission opted to continue DeSantis’ course of action, after hearing a request from Commissioner Don Elwell for a two- or three-week full countywide shutdown.
“Admittedly, I’d LOVE (sic) to see one of those [statewide shutdowns] instead, as well,” Ellwell wrote Wednesday on his official social media account, “but, I no longer believe one of those is coming, until it’s a bit too late to really help.”
Calling the current stance as a “half-in, half-out inconsistent approach,” his recommendation was to close businesses for two to three weeks, with the exception of essential businesses, similar to shutdowns in force in Alachua and Orange Counties.
Commissioners have asked county administration to look into the good and bad effects of shutdowns in those counties.
Elwell argued in the meeting and online that a shutdown might conserve intensive care unit beds, especially for patients suffering from other conditions, such as chronic illness or emergency trauma. He then suggested the most vulnerable could stay in isolation until the pandemic subsides.
A poll on his page, as of 1 p.m. Thursday, had 357 votes in favor of a countywide shutdown, 145 votes in favor of the current statewide strategy and 22 people who would choose something different.
Among the post’s 464 commentators, Rob Bullock, who works for a local ambulance company and has previously spoken with the Highlands News-Sun about an ordeal with pancreatitis, said anyone who is not a resident or delivering supplies should not be allowed to enter the county.
“If we are going to do it we need to do it right,” Bullock said. “Let’s rip the band aid (sic) off and get it over with and let’s do [it] while we still [have] time to make a difference.”
Property owner/landlord Gary Johnson said that suggestion is “wrought (sic) with difficulties and problems” since the county commission cannot institute Martial Law and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office would answer to the governor and the Florida Department of Transportation for shutting down highways.
“What you are talking about would require a declaration from the Governor, and deployment of [Florida] National Guard troops,” Johnson said. “For what, the chance to shoot out the tires of someone who isn’t even sick?”
Johnson said the death toll, by percentage, is not high for COVID-19, the disease this coronavirus causes, but said it is good that local officials have a willingness to do “whatever it takes” in this crisis.
“We just have to temper that passion with the types [of] choices that make a real, measurable difference in the spread of the virus,” Johnson said.
Argument and debate Wednesday in Tallahassee flared along partisan lines. Democrats lambasted DeSantis for not having a shelter-in-place order. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden joined DeSantis’ critics, which include Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried — the only Democrat in a statewide office.
“This is not a partisan issue. It’s not Democrat versus Republican,” Fried told reporters Wednesday. “You are seeing Republican governors all across the country that are putting these types of order in place.”
New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine have both implemented what have been called “proactive” or “restrictive” measures in their states, News Service reported. Biden suggested DeSantis listen to national public health experts and do the same.
DeSantis bristled Wednesday when a reporter asked him if the variety of statewide mandates were sending a “mixed message,” and quoted Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, who said the state has instituted “a thoughtful data-driven approach.”
“Dr. Fauci said not every instrument is appropriate in every population in the country,” DeSantis added, referring to Tony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also on the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
DeSantis said he worked with Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties to close South Florida beaches, but also said ordering some to stay home and not earn a paycheck would devastate economies in areas with only “sporadic” numbers of infected people.
Also, shutdowns have a “second-order effect,” DeSantis said. News Service reports that DeSantis blamed New York’s shelter-in-place order for prompting “thousands and thousands of people to flee” to other states — like Florida — and makes the situation more difficult.
According to comments and replies posted on Elwell’s post, some arriving New Yorkers went directly to supermarkets to stock up, instead of observing a nationally-recommended 14-day quarantine for traveling from a heavily-infected area.
With the number of cases increasing in Florida, Democrats aren’t backing down from demands for a more strident stance, News Service reported.