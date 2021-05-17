Throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic there isn’t much that hasn’t been politicized. The two most obvious examples are masks and vaccines. The presumption is Democrats are much more likely than Republicans to wear masks and be vaccinated, but in Florida, at least, that presumption is a bit overly simplistic and not entirely accurate.
Using vaccination data and population counts from the Florida Department of Health through Wednesday, along with voter registration data from the Florida Division of Elections, would show the eight counties with the highest vaccination rates in the state are all red counties, meaning they have more registered Republicans than Democrats. Leading the way was Sumter County, which had vaccinated 84,526 people out of a population of 120,999 for 70%. Charlotte was second at 60.3% and Sarasota was close behind at 59.6%.
At the other end of the spectrum, of the nine counties with the lowest vaccination percentages, seven of them are red counties, including Holmes County, which has the lowest vaccination percentage in the state at 21.8%, with Baker County at 22.1%. Calhoun County — a blue county — was next at 22.6%, followed by Gilchrist and Washington counties both at 22.9%.
But rather than look at counties with low vaccination rates by political affiliation, a much more accurate barometer is simply size of the counties, as the seven counties with the lowest vaccination rates in the state each have a population of less than 30,000 and include red and blue counties.
Through Friday’s FDOH numbers, Highlands County had seen 43,904 people receive vaccines out of a population of 102,101, which is 43% and puts Highlands County in the upper half of vaccination rates. Highlands County is doing a better job than its neighbors — with the exception of Charlotte County — as Polk County had seen 38.8% of its residents vaccinated, while Okeechobee County is at 31.2%, followed by Hardee County at 26% and Glades at 24%.The amount of vaccines given may be greater than what is reported because of lag time.
Highlands County does trail most of the counties with similar populations. Flagler County, which FDOH reports as having a population of 107,139, has seen a 50.4% vaccination rate, while Nassau County with its population of 80,578, has seen a 43.4% vaccination rate.
According to Becker’s Hospital Review, Florida ranks No. 30 among states in terms of percentage of population considered fully vaccinated. As of Sunday morning, 35.42% of Florida’s population had received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Maine had the highest percentage at 48.65%, while Mississippi had the lowest rate at 25.78%.