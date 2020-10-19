Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers released by the Florida Department of Health were a little bit better than Saturday. There were 2,539 new virus cases in the state and 11 new cases in Highlands County.
Testing was also down from the previous day, but the state’s positivity rate for new cases was 4.68%, the second-lowest rate in the past six days.
Overall, Florida has seen 755,020 COVID-19 cases. Roughly 56% of all cases have been found in those age 44 or younger. The 25 to 34 age group makes up the highest percentage of cases, with 18% found in that age bracket. The 15-24 age group, 35-44 age bracket and the 45-54 age grouping each account for 16% of all cases.
The resident death total climbed to 15,967. Four states have seen more virus deaths than Florida, although the Sunshine State is quickly catching up to New Jersey. The death toll for non-residents remained at 201.
Miami-Dade was the only county to see an increase of more than 300 cases for the day, with 445 new cases, while Broward County had an increase of 283 cases. Orange County added 149 new cases, Palm Beach County saw 139 new cases, Pinellas County had 121 new cases and Duval County saw an increase of 115.
Highlands County had an increase of 11 new cases and now stands at 2,431 cases. The county’s death toll remained at 102.
There were 337 negative tests, so the county’s positivity rate for new cases was 3.44%, marking just the second time the county has seen a rate of less than 5% in the past seven days.
Highlands County is still seeing a higher percentage of hospitalizations and deaths compared to state averages. The county’s death percentage of 4% is twice the state average, while the county’s hospitalization percentage of 11% is nearly twice the state average of 6%.
Of the county’s 2,431 cases, 420 (17%) of them have been tied into a long-term care facility, which is more than double the state average of 7%.
DeSoto County added six new cases to bring its total to 1,626. The new cases came from just 56 tests, giving the county its worst day in the last two weeks from a positivity rate aspect, as the day’s positivity rate for new cases was 10.71%.
Glades County had no increase, but processed just three tests, while Hardee County had an increase of nine new cases to now stand at 1,533.
Okeechobee County had just two new cases and has seen 1,665.
Nationally, there were 70,872 new cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The United States has now seen 8.14 million cases and there have been 219,599 deaths.
Globally, there have been 39.84 million cases and 1,111,874 deaths. France is currently seeing a big uptick in cases, with 29,837 new cases, overnight, which accounts for 3.3% of its total 897,034 cases. India, which had the largest increase of any county with 55,032 new cases had just .7% of its total cases in the last 24 hours.