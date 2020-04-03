This good news story sponsored by Heartland Pharmacy, 342 E. Royal Palm St., Lake Placid; 863-659-1780.
SEBRING — One might expect a golfer to give a tip at the country club “19th hole” after having some refreshment to finish a round on the course.
Shortly after rules went in place March 20 to close restaurants for all but take-out service, members at Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Golf Club collected up to $1,300 to help some of the employees who would be displaced when new rules closed the clubhouse and Island View Restaurant.
Golf course officials said that was just the beginning. Individual members have continued to donate funds to employees through the golf course, which is now all but shut down under Gov. Ron DeSantis most recent executive order to have all but the most essential businesses stay open.
General Manager Mike le Mere, who gives credit to the membership for coming together on their own, said the golf course staff are “very humbled and appreciative” of what the members have done.
Donations are still coming in, he said.
“Jim [Serwas] spearheaded it. The praise goes to him and everyone who participated,” le Mere said at noon Thursday, 12 hours before the “stay-at-home” order was to go in effect.
Serwas, also humble, said members did what they could.
“People who needed funds were able to get funds,” Serwas said.
Bill Norcross, another golf member who dubbed the effort “Operation SNL Step-Up,” said the initial funds collection took place, in a bit of an impromptu manner, during a golf gathering, but hoped people would continue to look for ways to help those who need it at this time.
Members of the Sun ‘N Lake Golf Course have donated in other ways before this crisis. For several years, they have raised funds to provide turkey and/or ham dinners with sides and trimmings to needy veterans each Thanksgiving through the Highlands County Veterans Services Office.