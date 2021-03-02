SEBRING — The Sebring High School hosted its 20th annual Soup Up the Arts in a very different way this year. Because of COVID-19, the SHS Art Club and National Art Honor Society students used their creative talents to turn the school’s parking lot into a 1950s-themed drive-thru event Friday afternoon.
Soup Up the Arts is a major production to raise money for families in the community. Most of the time, the need has been created by medical bills. Students from the clubs get together and hand make bowls that the soups come in, and patrons take the art home as a memento. The entire event uses all medians of art and music to raise funds.
This year’s proceeds went to Ryan Hutzenlaub, an eighth grade student who had head injuries after falling from his bike last year. Amanda Watson, a teacher at Memorial Elementary and Avon Park Elementary schools. Watson has a family of six and was diagnosed last year with cancer. Toni-Ann Dallas, a teacher at Lake Placid Middle School, who had financial strain from having a premature baby and paying for a relative’s funeral.
Despite losing months of class and club time to the pandemic, the students hit the ground running as soon as they were able to. Art teacher Steve VanDam estimated the students put in 1,000 hours from planning to fruition to put on the dinner and art show.
“The students were out from the end of March to the end of the year and were late coming back,” VanDam said. “They lost half a year for making bowl. There was also some changes in leadership in the students. About two-thirds of the students are new in the Art Club. They are new but very helpful.”
VanDam knew there was no way the event could take place in the cafeteria as there were some 600 patrons last year. In all, he estimated about 250 people picked up dinner. The band played along the sidewalk near the drive-thru as customers rolled down their windows to get a listen.
Jack VanDam retired last year and teacher Kristy Harris joined in helping this year. Even with the drive-thru, Harris said Soup Up the Arts was never a sure thing.
“They were so excited they got to have it. We were told to plan on it as if it was going to happen,” Harris said. “It is easier to cancel it than put something together at the last minute. Everyday it was up in the air.”
Steve VanDam said they were still counting the proceeds but felt they were on point considering the decrease in attendance. He feels that they raised $12,000. VanDam was very proud of all the hard work that the kids and Harris put into the efforts.
Determined to jump hurdles the virus put in their way, Harris began silent auctions of different pottery, handmade jewelry and even a hand-painted jacket a student made. More items still have to be put up for auction, so if you didn’t win the item you wanted, you may have another shot.
VanDam said the kids started by giving money to the American Red Cross, originally, but they decided to make the change. They wanted to help individuals they knew and and started choosing local families to help.
VanDam said he was glad his students were able to give back in spite of a pandemic. In 20 years, the students have raised $200,000. He sees no sign of ending the campaign in the future.