AVON PARK — Throughout the month of July 2020, South Florida State College (SFSC) will not require prospective students to pay a $15 fee when applying for admission to the College.
“We need to assist students at a time when they may be facing financial hardships,” said Dr. Sidney Valentine, vice president for academic affairs and student services at SFSC. “We hope this will, at least, alleviate students’ stress of having to pay an application fee and make it easier for them to attend South Florida State College.” SFSC hasn’t raised its tuition in eight years.
The fee waiver runs through July 31, 2020 for students who apply for fall term 2020. Students may use it for the 16-week Regular Fall Term, which begins on Friday, Aug. 21; the eight-week Fall A Flex Session which begins on Friday, Aug. 21; the eight-week Fall B Flex Session which begins on Monday, Oct. 19; and the 13-week Fall C Flex Session which begins Tuesday, Sept. 15.
During fall term 2020, SFSC will offer classes in four modalities: traditional online, face-to-face, synchronous face-to-face, and synchronous online. For the synchronous face-to-face classes, students may be located in various rooms on the College campuses. Zoom video at the back of the room will allow students to engage in real time with their professor and other classmates. In other synchronous classes, the professor may teach from home and the entire class of students will be at home or in another location but online and interacting in real time. In the traditional online classes, students are given assignments and work at their own pace to complete and turn in the professor’s assignments by the required due dates.
“We understand that students are having financial difficulties at this time, so we hope that the $15 application fee waiver helps,” Valentine said. “We truly believe that an education can take people to any level they would like to attain, and we want to make sure that the application fee isn’t another hurdle that would prevent them from furthering their education.”
To apply to SFSC, go to the “Apply Now” button in the upper right of the SFSC website at southflorida.edu or call 863-784-7405 for assistance.