SEBRING — AdventHealth Medical Group at 2950 Alt. U.S. 27 South Suite B is temporarily closed. However, there are two other Prompt Care facilities to care for patients.
• Sun ‘n Lake at 4421 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd., Suite B. The phone number is 863-382-9600.
• Wauchula at 524 Carlton St. It can be reached at 863-767-8333.
AdventHealth’s Senior Manager of Media Communications Ashley Jeffery said there is no timeline scheduled to reopen the south site as of yet.
“Like many other sectors of the workforce, we are working through a staffing shortage and in order to provide the best care possible, we made the decision to temporarily close the location,” she said. “We look forward to serving the community at our two remaining locations in Hardee and Highlands counties.”