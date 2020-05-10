JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, launches a giving campaign in partnership with Feeding America in all stores to help people facing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now through May 15, customers can help neighbors in need by purchasing a $5 hunger relief donation bag of non-perishable food items at all store registers. The donation program will benefit local food bank partners throughout the Southeast that have seen a significant increase in need with nearly 60% of Feeding America network food banks facing reduced inventory levels amidst rising demand.
Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are committed to fighting hunger and providing food to the communities we serve. At Southeastern Grocers, we believe this responsibility expands outside our doors and into the homes of our neighbors in need. This is why we have created a simple way we can all help replenish food pantry shelves and provide nourishment to those in need. As a community, we are stronger together and will overcome these difficult times by showing kindness to our neighbors.”
Customers can provide shelf-stable SE Grocers products including spaghetti, canned green beans, canned corn and boxes of macaroni & cheese to neighbors in need with the purchase of each hunger relief bag for just $5. All hunger relief bags will be fulfilled directly from the Southeastern Grocers warehouse and delivered to local food banks to create a contactless donation for customers and associates.
Lauren Biedron, vice president of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America, said, “Our charitable food system in the United States is continually facing surges in demand, declines in food donations and volunteers, and disruptions to normal operating procedures, as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Never has our network of food banks faced such a tremendous challenge, and we need all the resources we can get to help our neighbors during this unparalleled time.”
This campaign builds on Southeastern Grocers’ longstanding partnership with Feeding America and the communities it serves. In March, the SEG Gives Foundation donated $250,000 to Feeding America to help its network of food banks urgently provide much-needed support to people currently facing hunger. Throughout the partnership, Southeastern Grocers has donated millions of meals 2 to food insecure neighbors in need as part of the grocer’s continued efforts to alleviate hunger across the Southeast.
To kick-off the program, Pepsi has generously pledged to donate $25,000 to the campaign to donate a total of 5,000 hunger relief bags to Feeding America member food banks. Customers who wish to donate a $5 hunger relief bag can do so by visiting any local BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie grocery store.