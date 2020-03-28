SEBRING — Now that Highlands County has had a death from novel coronavirus, local elected officials want residents to remain diligent.
County commissioners expressed sadness upon hearing of the death, despite not yet knowing the name, while reminding residents that washing hands and social distancing remain their best defense against the pandemic.
“I really, really feel sorry for the family, whoever it was. Just remember, we’re thinking of them and praying for them,” Commissioner Arlene Tuck said.
“No doubt that our hearts go out to this lady and her family and friends. It’s an extremely difficult time for everybody and especially for them,” Commissioner Don Elwell said.
He also said this underscores the fact that the virus that causes COVID-19 is extremely dangerous.
To a person, all three local mayors and all five county commissioners said people need to remember the recommended six-foot social distance rule — because many don’t abide by it — and they must wash and sanitize their hands and any commonly-touched surfaces frequently.
Elected officials also said people should stay in as much as possible, only going out briefly for necessities.
Tuck said she saw 10-15 people just shopping at a Lake Placid drug store when she went, wearing protective gloves, to get a prescription.
“I’m sure most people have most of their supplies,” Tuck said. “Stay in for the next week. Even if it’s another week, stay in.”
Commissioner Ron Handley said he and his wife have seen people 60-80 years old out panic-buying and not observing that rule.
“We want to reassure them that the farmers are still farming, the ranchers are still ranching and the dairymen are still milking,” Handley said. “All the products will still be in the stores.”
Elwell suggested people relax, let stores restock, then resume their normal grocery-buying routines.
“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” Elwell said. “We don’t want to be looking at empty shelves for five to six more weeks.”
He said people risk more exposure by having to go to three or four stores to get supplies.
“That’s where the spread is going to happen,” Commissioner Greg Harris said of packed stores. “I feel like that’s an opportunity where we have to take extraordinary care.”
Elwell did applaud businesses that adhere to social distancing rules and encouraged some to “manage their customers” for their safety.
Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook said at the hardware store he manages, they have installed plastic barricades between cashiers and customers and put tape markers on the floor for people to stand six feet apart at checkout.
At a Walmart in Wauchula, Harris saw employees spraying the self-checkout with disinfectant.
Holbrook and Tuck said Lake Placid restaurants have all gone to curbside or delivery service, as others have in Sebring and Avon Park.
Avon Park Mayor Garrett Anderson described the city now as “quiet,” with most residents staying home, and said their “best friend” right now is common sense.
“Holding back the flu is a little bit like trying to hold back the wind,” Anderson said. “It will spread one way or another, but hopefully [it] will hit that peak soon.”
Sebring Mayor John Shoop said his city, like Avon Park, Lake Placid and the county, has closed public parks and encouraged precautions.
“Summer came early this year,” Shoop said, in reference to Canadian visitors heading home early to ensure compliance with their country’s healthcare rules and canceled events that would have brought hotel, retail and gasoline sales and tax revenue.
Harris said business has dropped off at the equipment/party rental business where he works, but people there are cleaning and taking precautions.
“This may be the calm before the storm,” Harris said. “Take it very very very seriously. This too will pass.”
Shoop wants to assure local residents that they can survive economically, as well as physically, especially if they support locally-owned businesses.
Commissioner Jim Brooks expressed the same concern for people out of work, but gave hope.
“It’ll pass. Do what the [Florida] health department advises about sanitizing and keeping your distance,” Brooks said.
Elwell wants people to remember that whatever the number of cases are, the trends of the numbers will say more — if they are going up/down and by what percentage.
“Stick together,” Elwell said. “[This is] not a time to be divided based on party or on politics — anything trivial right now — because it doesn’t matter. There’s plenty of time for us to bicker about politics when this is over.”
When most of the conversation on social media is on politics, he said, “[then] I know we’re getting back to normal.”