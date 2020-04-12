SEBRING — Easter 2020 will be remembered for years to come. Not because of any single special event or quote, but for the unique situation the world finds itself in. Thanks to COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, social distancing has become the new normal.
Here in Florida, and Highlands County specifically, we are told to stay home and keep at least six feet apart. So how does this translate to Easter Sunday, a tradition that is known for large social gatherings at church or in your neighborhood with plenty of fun, food and being very, very close to each other?
More than a week ago Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order that directed all Florida residents to stay indoors until at least April 30. However, this order exempted activities that were related to religious services at churches, synagogues and other places of worship. While most places of worship have taken it upon themselves to enforce social distancing for their congregations, DeSantis’ order did not require those in attendance to these services to practice social distancing. According to a News Service of Florida story, DeSantis simply encouraged people to be “spiritually together but to remain socially distant” during the upcoming religious holiday.
“Please keep God close but COVID-19 away,” DeSantis said in a news conference.
“I will have my own sunrise service from my lanai,” said Kathy Bennett-Ferreira. “God is everywhere. You do not need to be inside any kind of building to praise our lord and savior Jesus Christ.”
In keeping socially distant during this Easter holiday, there are several ways you can interact with family and attend services, some without ever leaving your living room.
Virtual church service
Many churches now are going to some sort of Facebook Live or YouTube video for their weekly service. You receive the same content from the same people, just from your couch instead of a pew. “Church is not canceled, Easter is not canceled,” said Jean McFarland Federico. “We are just meeting differently. I will be worshiping with my church, First Baptist Sebring, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.”
Decorating Easter eggs at home
“Our church is having us hide eggs and taking three pics and doing a virtual egg hunt on Facebook for the kids,” said Lisa Brown Carrillo.
A time-honored tradition in many households, having the kids decorating eggs and then hiding them around the yard or even inside the house can be a fun activity for the younger ones. Turning it into a virtual hunt via Facebook or even YouTube can be loads of fun. Just remember, if you are using real eggs that you don’t forget any hiding places.
Visit family virtually
Although we may be under a stay-at-home order and should stay several feet away from each other, we can still visit family and friends anywhere in the world without ever leaving our homes. Setting up a video call through Facebook’s Portal, Google Hangouts or even Zoom is quick and easy. The kids can see grandma and grandpa, you can do a virtual egg hunt via video chat and even have dinner and prayer together through the virtual platform.
Mathilda Bohanon “My Church services are on YouTube and Zoom,” said Mathilda Bohanon. “We were told how to take part in Communion on Palm Sunday. Church is never canceled.”