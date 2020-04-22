The Florida High School Athletic Association officially announced on Monday the cancellation of all spring sports. While that news is devastating to all athletes, it is especially heartbreaking for the class of 2020. The outgoing seniors are unable to finish their school year in the traditional fashion, but they will remember their senior year for the rest of their lives.
For some seniors, the opportunity for a scholarship is still up in the air. Some coaches have plans to take their senior athletes on college visits or to a camp. Coaches are doing their best to help these athletes get the exposure they so desperately need for an opportunity to play at the collegiate level.
Avon Park senior Jaime Rivas was a member of the Avon Park Track and Field team. Rivas participated in the mile, two-mile and 4x8 events.
“When I found out I wouldn’t be able to run my senior year my initial thought was ‘this sucks,’” Jaime said. “This was our last year to do anything with our sport and it sucks not being able to finish, not be able to be with the team anymore and be able to compete at districts or anything like that. I’m not sure if any colleges were looking at me but I still want to run in college. I think I would have done better at district this year. I participated in Cross Country and really have built up my endurance.”
Since Jaime has been out of school, he has been running at least three miles a day. Coach Chet Brojek sends team members messages.
“He tells us what he feels like we should do each day and helps us stay in shape. Our senior class just wanted to finish our senior year and go back to school,” he said.
Isiah Patterson, a senior at Lake Placid High School, was an outfielder for the Green Dragons.
“I am really upset that my baseball season was cancelled and I might not have a chance to walk,” said Isiah. “I was amazed that something that started out so small just continued to grow faster and faster. Before you knew it, everything was cancelled and everyone has to stay home all the time. It just amazed me.”
Isiah was really disappointed when baseball was cancelled. “It is my favorite sport and I look forward to it every year. When it was cut short, I was really upset,” he said.
While Isiah is unable to play baseball, he continues to run a mile each day, do exercises and throw with some of the boys if they are able to get together.
For Sebring senior Chase Doty a scholarship has already been signed. Doty has committed to play football at Minot State University but his Track and Field season came to a screeching halt.
“It is really disappointing, especially for us seniors on the team,” Chase said. “We were looking forward to a really good season as a team and individually. At first it was almost unbelievable but now we just have to deal with it and move forward. I just couldn’t believe it when the season was cut short. When I found out it was true, I was both mad and disappointed but I continued to work hard like it was coming back. I have to keep that motivation up and work out as often as I can. I try to stay fit and active and do what I can.
“It is almost heartbreaking because everyone was working so hard to achieve their goal whether it was a school record, personal record or to get a scholarship. It is sad to see everything going on.”
In a statement released Monday, the FHSAA stated, “Following Governor Ron DeSantis’ announcement mandating schools continue distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, it is with heavy hearts that the FHSAA has decided to cancel all FHSAA affiliated events, inclusive of the state series and all championship events, for spring sports. The safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans is our top priority. With the evolving threat of the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19), we must ensure that we do not contribute to the spread of this illness. We are deeply saddened for our student-athletes who have seen their seasons and/or high school careers end so abruptly. Our Association knows the impact and role high school athletics play in the lives of so many and will continue to work towards the betterment of high school sports. We know this is a trying time, but the health and safety of all is of utmost importance to this Association. Under the guidance of the Florida Department of Education regarding grade level retention, and upon review of the Florida Statutes and FHSAA Bylaws, no additional eligibility will be granted for spring sport athletes.
“To all our senior student-athletes, we thank you for dedicating your time and efforts to your school, your coaches, and your teammates. Cherish the memories you have made and embrace all that the future holds for you. While we are saddened that you are unable to compete this season, we could not be prouder to have been represented by such hard-working individuals.”