SEBRING — The COVID-19 pandemic continues with 3,356 more cases and 141 more deaths reported statewide in the latest daily update from the Florida Department of Health.
The Florida totals now stand at 744,988 infected and 15,736 Florida residents who have died.
Highlands County added eight more cases for a total of 2,406 with the number of coronavirus-related deaths remaining at 100.
Highlands added 118 cases in the past seven days and 221 cases in the past 14 days.
Currently, there are 22 hospitalized in Highlands due to COVID-19.
Hardee County had 25 more cases in the daily update for a total of 1,504 cases. It’s previous day positivity rate was 27.78%.
Statewide, the previous day test results show a positivity rate of 5.16% with Highlands slightly higher at 5.62%.
Glades County had three more cases with a positivity rate of 10.71%, Hendry had nine more cases with a positivity rate of 7.69% and Okeechobee County had eight additional cases for a positivity rate of 8.99%.
Desoto, Hamilton and Liberty counties had no new cases.
Dade County had a previous day positivity rate of 5.04%, Broward County 4.07% and Palm Beach County 3.76%.
The following nine counties had triple-digit increases in virus cases: Broward — 248, Dade — 540, Duval — 168, Lee — 120, Okaloosa — 156, Orange — 194, Palm Beach — 158, Pinellas — 121 and Polk — 102.
Statewide, there are 2,117 people hospitalized with a primary diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. That is a decrease of 38 from the Wednesday count.
There have been 6,386 deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities across the state, an increase of 60 from the Wednesday count.
Nationwide, there have been 7,927,975 virus cases with 217,155 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 38,599,508 cases with 1,093,921 deaths.