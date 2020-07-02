SEBRING — Florida’s total of COVID-19 cases reached 158,997 with the addition of 6,563 cases in the Wednesday update from the Florida Department of Health.
With 45 new deaths, the total number of virus deaths for the state is 3,650.
Highlands County had 15 new cases Tuesday for a total of 365. Currently, there are 21 virus patients hospitalized throughout the county.
Over the course of the pandemic, Highlands County has had 37 cases among staff and residents in long-term care facilities and five cases in correctional facilities.
DeSoto County had the biggest increase in the Heartland with 30 new cases for a total of 634, while Hendry also had a large daily increase of 23 cases for a total of 980. Hardee County added 10 cases for a total of 440 and Okeechobee County added six cases for a total of 383.
Miami-Dade County had its sixth consecutive day with a four-digit increase with 1,142 new cases on Tuesday.
The counties with triple digit increases are: Hillsborough — 707, Orange — 540, Broward — 536, Pinellas — 384, Palm Beach — 293, Lee — 279, Duval — 267, Polk — 213, Mannatee — 179, Brevard — 171, Collier — 154, Osceola — 137, Pasco — 136, Seminole — 130, Sarasota — 117, Volusia — 116 and Lake — 106.
Miami-Dade and the counties with triple-digit increases account for 5,587 of the new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Statewide the percentage of those testing positive increased from 7.8% to 8% while in Highlands County the percentage of those who test positive remains at 4%.
Nationwide, there have been 2,638,338 cases with 127,457 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 10,509,749 cases with 512,114 deaths.