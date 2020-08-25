A Florida judge temporarily blocked Gov. Ron DeSantis and top education officials from forcing public schools to reopen brick-and-mortar classrooms amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, ruling that the state’s order “arbitrarily disregards safety.”
In his ruling, Leon County Judge Charles Dodson said the mandate to reopen schools usurped local control from school districts in deciding for themselves whether it was safe for students, teachers and staffers to return.
The Florida Education Association had sued the state after Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an order earlier this summer mandating that schools reopen classrooms by Aug. 31 or risk losing funding.
“The districts have no meaningful alternative,” the judge wrote in his opinion.
“If an individual school district chooses safety, that is, delaying the start of schools until it individually determines it is safe to do so for its county, it risks losing state funding, even though every student is being taught,” he ruled.
Monday’s COVID-19 update from the Florida Department of Health showed new cases were on the decline with only 2,258 new cases added for the state. The percentage of positivity rate was only 5.20%, which is the second lowest since Aug. 12. The lowest percentage of positivity rate was 4.9% on Aug. 21. It has been 11 days with a positivity rate under 9%.
The new infections bring the total cases for Florida to 602,829, including non-residents. Monday brought 72 deaths attributed to coronavirus. The death toll is 10,534, including non-residents for the state. The state crossed the 600,000 threshold on Sunday.
Highlands County, only added five new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1,740 cases, including non-residents. The positivity rate on Monday was 3.66%; a significant drop from 8.72% positivity on Sunday. The 3.66% positivity is also the second lowest rate since Aug. 10. On Friday, the positivity rate was 2.68%. The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of 5% or less for a two-week average before reopening.
There were no new deaths, so the death toll remains at 53.
According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there are currently 24 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of 2:01 p.m. Monday. There have been 189 hospitalizations in total. There have been three patients discharged since Sunday. AHCA shows the county’s bed census at 175 and 79 beds available or 31.10%. ICU bed census for the county is 29 with five beds available or 14.71%.
There have been 926 women infected with coronavirus and 807 men and one unknown. The age range is from 0-98 years old. Monday’s median age is 60 and the overall median age is 48. For county residents, there have been 1,021 whites infected, 263 African Americans diagnosed, 261 “other” and 189 people of “unknown” ethnicity, per the FDOH report.
Nationwide, there have been 5,723,181 with 176,991 deaths. Globally, there have been 23,507852 cases reported with 809,999 deaths.
On Sunday, the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization, EUA, for convalescent plasma as an addition to the fight against COVID -19 in hospital patients. According to the FDA’s press release regarding the available scientific evidence, the plasma might be effective in treating COVID-19. The FDA says while there are some risks, “ the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product.”
Those who have recovered from the coronavirus can donate their blood plasma, which has antibodies to COVID-19. When given to seriously ill COVID patients, it could help lessen the severity of symptoms in patients, especially, those who are not responding well to other treatments, according WebMD.
Some 70,000 patients have received the treatment so far. FDA officials said they were grateful for the blood donors who had donated already and urged other coronavirus survivors to also donate.
Some information provided by the News Service of Florida.