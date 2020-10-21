SEBRING — After a day of having no new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, Highlands County added 27 cases to the daily report on Tuesday. The new cases of infections brought the new total of infections to 2,470, including the 12 non-resident cases, per the Florida Department of Health COVID Dashboard.
The 27 cases came from 423 tests processed on Monday. Monday’s tests rose considerably from Sunday’s 47 tests. Tuesday’s report for positivity percentage rate is 6.00%, the highest it has been in a week.
The death toll remains the same at 103. There have been a total of 260 hospitalizations with 19 people currently listed in the hospital. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, the county’s bed census was 208 with 48 beds or 18.75% availability. AHCA also showed the county’s bed census at 23 with five beds or 17.86% available.
The age range for COVID cases in the county range from 0-99 with an overall median age of 48. Tuesday’s report shows a median age of 31.
Around the state, several counties haven’t done as well as Highlands County, while we have had zero to double digits, many counties have triple digit increases. They are: Brevard –100, Broward — 270, Hillsborough — 251, Orange — 309, Palm Beach — 232, Pinellas — 158 and Polk — 137. Some counties did better than Highlands on Tuesday such as Dixie, Franklin and Gulf counties, which had no new cases.
Statewide, Florida has added 3,662 new cases of COVID on Tuesday’s report. Florida’s overall case total is currently 760,389. The new cases were part of the 54,932 tests processed. Tuesday’s report shows a 6.17% positivity rate, the highest it’s been since Oct. 9. The overall positivity rate for the state is 13.17%, according to the FDOH.
The dashboard shows a total of 5,775,214 people tested with 5,007,558 negative results.
Florida has reached 16,308 deaths attributed to COVID-19. In total, there have been 47,352 hospitalizations.
Nationally, the country has seen 8,243,223 cases of coronavirus with 220,609 deaths reported. Globally, there have been 40,612,044 with 1,121,308 deaths attributed to COVID-19.