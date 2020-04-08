SEBRING — Tuesday morning’s state total of 14,504 cases of COVID-19 includes 14,065 cases in Florida residents, 1,777 hospitalized and 283 deaths, which is an increase of 47 deaths from the Monday morning count.
After a decrease in the number of new cases on Sunday (801) there was an increase Monday with 1,200 new cases.
The Florida Department of Health data from Tuesday morning shows Highlands County with a total of 37 cases, 22 men and 15 women, within an age range of 0 to 85, with 11 hospitalizations and a total of 2 deaths.
The “Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized.
The testing data for Highlands shows a total of 305 tests with 37 positive, 264 negative, 2 inconclusive and 2 awaiting test results.
All but 1 of the 37 positive cases in Highlands are residents of Florida.
The number of COVID-19 cases by municipality, according to zip code, are Sebring, 10; Avon Park, 8; Lake Placid, 6, and Venus, 2, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
There are 10 Highlands cases that are listed as “missing” with the explanation that the city is not always received as part of the initial notification and may be missing while the case is being investigated.
The latest case in Highlands, recorded on Tuesday, was in a 32-year-old female.
The latest-travel related case in Highlands, which was recorded Saturday, was in a 72-year-old male who had traveled to New Jersey.
Attempts were made again Tuesday to get official comment regarding the rumors of an employee from one of the county’s Walmart locations testing positive.
When contacted Monday, Senior Manager Casey Staheli, national media relations at Walmart, said the company is routing concerns of COVID-19 at specific stores to the local Florida Departments of Health. Emails were sent to the Florida Department of Health as well as the Highlands County Department of Health, but no reply was received by press time.
On Tuesday, Amanda Tyner, community programs administrator for the DeSoto and Highlands County health departments, replied, “In order to respect the privacy of individuals, and maintain the integrity of the epidemiological investigations, it is imperative that we keep certain details regarding personal identifying information confidential.”
She continued with the guidelines established by the CDC and instructions to stay home if filling ill.
The statewide test data shows a total of 137,375 tested with 14,504 positive, 122,792 negative, 79 inconclusive and 1,243 awaiting testing.
In Florida two age groups have the highest percentage of cases with 18% of the cases in the 45-54 age group and another 18% of the cases in the 55-64 age group.
The 75-84 age group has 8% of the total number of cases in Florida, but the highest percentage of deaths at 34%.
The 85-and-over age group has only 3% of the cases, but 27% of the deaths in the state attributed to the virus.