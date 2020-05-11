TALLAHASSEE — Millions of Florida children, parents and teachers are probably wondering the same thing: What happens in August?
The lives of families and educators throughout the state were upended in March when school campuses were closed and students were shifted to online learning because of COVID-19. But while that will last for the rest of this school year, uncertainty remains about the coming year.
Part of the responsibility for making decisions will fall on members of the State Board of Education. And during a meeting Wednesday, they are expected to hear from the Florida Association of District School Superintendents.
The superintendents association has put together a document that outlines a wide range of issues that need to be taken into consideration if classrooms are going to reopen. For example, the document says social-distancing issues need to be considered, including classroom space, large group settings such as recess and lunchrooms and the numbers of students who could be on buses.
Also, the document discusses personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, that would be needed in classrooms and school buildings.
“Given that social distancing and group gatherings in the K12 environment will be challenging, regardless of the ratios and guidance established, protocols for increased personal protective measures and screening in the K12 educational setting must be developed and issued,” the superintendents association said in the document. “If guidance is issued that all students may return to school buildings at one time and with the traditional model of service delivery, the preventative actions to ensure protective equipment and screening will be imperative.”
The document also pointed to a need to address a “potential COVID-19 academic slide.”
“To meet these challenges, we will need additional resources that take into account all available funding sources that can support the increased personnel, programming and operational capacity to implement what we know is essential,” the superintendents association said. “School districts in the state of Florida continue to demonstrate our willingness and ability to meet the needs of our students during this unprecedented health crisis. Just as we seamlessly developed virtual learning systems in a matter of weeks, we will rise to the challenge to identify and eliminate any academic slide that may occur.”