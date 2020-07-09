The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County increased by 22 as of the Wednesday update. Highlands now has a total of 457 confirmed positive cases. The total currently hospitalized is 31, which is a two person increase since yesterday. Overall, there have been 77 hospitalizations in the county and the number of deaths remains at 12.
The numbers shift from day to day and depend on when results are received.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to once again extend the state of emergency for an additional 60 days.
The first positive case reported in Highlands County was on March 21.
Statewide, 10,044 new cases have been reported bringing the total to 223,783 cases with deaths reaching 3,889.
The total number of tests administered in Highlands County is 10,224 with 9,750 negative tests results. One test result has come back inconclusive and six are waiting for results. The percent of positive cases is 4.5%.
Of the 457 positive cases in Highlands County, 454 are residents and three non-residents. The cases include 203 male and 250 females, ranging from ages 0 to 95, with a median age of 47.
The total number of positive cases in Florida increased by 10,044 for a total of 223,783 confirmed cases. Florida has been in quadruple digits for 35 consecutive days with the first day of quadruple digits being on June 3. Almost 3,300 of the statewide cases are non-Florida residents. The total number of deaths increased Tuesday by 48, bringing the total to 3,991.
FDOH is releasing details of ethnicity and race regarding the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Highlands County’s cases by ethnicity are 150 Hispanic, 246 non-Hispanic and 58 unknown/no data. The cases by race are 253 white, 85 Black, 64 other and 52 unknown/no data.
Several residents commute to surrounding counties. Just to the north, in Polk County, where there is a higher population, the total reached 5,895 positive cases with 531 hospitalizations and reached 122 deaths. Polk has also administered 56,070 tests, of which 50,123 have come back with negative results.
DeSoto, Hardee and Okeechobee counties have surpassed Highlands County in positive cases while Highlands still has more cases than Glades County. Okeechobee has a total of 452 cases with no deaths; Hardee has 536 cases with three deaths; DeSoto County has 775 positive cases with 10 deaths and Glades has 189 cases with one death. There are many variables that could affect the numbers such as population and testing availability.
Miami-Dade and Broward Counties had a quadruple digit one-day increase. Broward County had an increase of 1,195 new cases for a total of 23,781 positive cases with 2,414 total hospitalizations and 419 deaths. Miami-Dade continues to lead the state in positive cases with 53,366 confirmed which is a 2,942 increase since Tuesday. The total number of deaths in Miami-Dade reached 1,068 deaths.
Fourteen counties reported triple digit increases: Brevard had 108, Duval 601, Escambia 115, Hillsborough 740, Lee 271, Manatee 186, Orange 425, Osceola 121, Palm Beach 593, Pasco 185, Pinellas 376, Polk 235, Seminole 130 and Volusia with 119. For a total of 8,342 new cases.
Nationally, the number of positive cases is 2,948,397 with 130,430 deaths and 924,148 recovered. Worldwide, the number of positive cases has increased to 11,662,574 with 539,058 deaths.
Testing for the virus can be done at the Highlands County Health Department on Mondays and Fridays for those who are showing symptoms. Call 863-382-7260 to make an appointment. Testing is also being done at Central Florida Health Department, but again, appointments are required.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.