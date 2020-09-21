It was a bit of good news on the COVID-19 front for Highlands County and the state in general, with the release of Sunday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. Highlands County saw an additional 10 new cases, which brings the total county to 2,078. The death toll remained at 81 and the number of current hospitalizations also remained the same at 26.
The median age of the new cases was 37, the second lowest median age of the past 11 days. Two of the cases were children in the 5-14 school age classification.
Of the cases in the county, 2,067 have been residents and there have been 11 non-resident cases. There have been 346 cases related to long-term care facilities, which is 17% of cases, while 62 cases have been attributed to correctional facilities.
With a positivity rate for new cases of 3.41%, Highlands County has been under the 5% range for nine straight days.
Florida saw 2,521 new cases with a positivity rate on new cases of 4.64%. The state has also been below the 5% barrier for nine straight days.
There were nine new resident deaths to bring the total to 13,296. The number of non-resident deaths remained at 163.
Nearby counties saw modest increases, with DeSoto County seeing an increase of four cases to 1,549 and Glades County had three new cases and is now at 500. Hardee County didn’t fare quite as well and saw 23 new cases, bringing its total to 1,297, while Okeechobee County had an additional 12 cases and is at 1,453.
The largest increase in the state came from Miami-Dade, which saw 389 new cases, while Broward County added 206 new cases and Palm Beach County saw an additional 182. Hillsborough, Orange and Duval counties also saw increases greater than 100.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been 6.78 million cases in the United States and 199,421 deaths.
Globally, the count is 30.8 million and there have been 958,383 deaths.