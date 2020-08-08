Saturday’s release of COVID-19 numbers by the Florida Department of Health saw a slightly bigger increase in the number of new cases, as well as a jump in the number of tests processed. Saturday’s numbers showed an increase of 8,502 cases, bringing the total in the state to 526,577.
There were 187 new deaths for the day, raising the total to 8,238, with 8,109 of those Florida residents. There were 525 hospitalizations for the day.
The positivity rate for new tests was 9.91%, making it seven straight days under 11%. While that’s nearly twice the 5% positivity rate recommended by the World Health Organization, it’s much better than in July, when numbers for frequently in the 12-13% range.
The number of cases in children 17 and under continues to be high, with 1,424 cases the past two days. Due to the Florida Department of Health not changing all of the numbers on the “Pediatric Report,” it’s impossible to tell how many of those new cases are school age children.
As has been the case, Miami-Dade County had the biggest increase, with a jump of 1,801 cases, followed by Broward County, with 918 new cases. Escambia saw 543 additional cases, followed by Palm Beach County with 449 and Hillsborough with 406.
In Highlands County, the number increased 41 cases to 1,355 and there was one additional death, bringing the death toll to 37. The victim was a 94-year-old woman.
There have been 159 hospitalizations in the county total and a reported 49 people currently hospitalized.
The Florida Department of Corrections reported the first death at Avon Park Correctional Institute. No additional information was released and cases at APCI are reported in Polk County.
Nearby, Hardee also saw a significant increase, gaining 42 new cases for a total of 950, while Okeechobee County saw 14 new cases, DeSoto County had 12 new cases and Glades County saw three new cases to push its total to 401.
Nationally, the United States is pushing up against the 5-million marker, with 4.96 million cases and 161,906 deaths.
Globally, there have been 19.4 million cases and 722,835 deaths.